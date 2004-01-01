搜尋關鍵字

MR T1 Perfusion​

Support in assessing lesions by reviewing blood supply characteristics

Designed to evaluate time intensity curves of a T1 signal enhancement series. The application produces measurements including relative enhancement, maximum enhancement, time to peak (TTP), and wash-in/wash-out rates.

