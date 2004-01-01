搜尋關鍵字

MR FiberTrak

Visualize white matter connectivity in the brain​

Provides visualization and quantification of white matter structure in the brain and spinal tracts using task guidance for generating common or user-defined tracts. The guidance panel suggests which regions of interest and plane are common for identification of certain tracts such as the corticospinal tract. The results can be overlaid with other data like fMRI or anatomical series. Allows evaluation of fiber tracts around tumors and lesions in combination with functional areas. And offers ability to create and capture image batches, including export to surgery-navigation system function, from the enhanced application user-interface.

