A task-guided application providing hydrogen single voxel spectra as well as metabolic and ratio maps. It automatically identifies the anatomy to preselect appropriate metabolites or supports user-defined combination of metabolites. Displays numerical information about metabolites including Peak position and label, SNR, Peak Height, Peak Area, Full Width Half Maximum and Area Ratio of the displayed spectrum. Provides metabolite and ratio maps as color overlay on anatomical images or mini spectra on a voxel-by-voxel basis. Multiple voxels can be selected for spectral comparison.
