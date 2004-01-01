Award-winning Cardiac MR reading experience with the new MR Cardiac Suite. The suite includes a multi-modality viewer that allows reviewing cardiac MR and other modalities(2) including priors. It provides fully automatic, semi-automatic and manual tools for segmentation and calculates cardiac functional parameters such as volumetric parameters, wall motion, wall thickness, automatic papillary muscles extraction, and more. The suite also includes various analysis applications in one environment and a findings dashboard for a consolidated view of the patient.
我們一直有興趣與您互動
告訴我們該怎麼幫助你
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。