Battling alarm fatigue:

10 tips from the trenches



The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI)[1] has synthesized the knowledge, experience and advice of seasoned practitioners into a toolkit to help hospitals meet clinical alarm safety goals. Its Clinical Alarm Management Compendium provides specific tips and outlines practices used by leading institutions, each with different challenges, goals and institutional cultures.



Here is a summary of the Compendium’s user-friendly 10 ideas for safer alarm management.1