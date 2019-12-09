搜尋關鍵字

remote services
Partner with Purpose
Managed services image 2
Partner with Purpose
Managed services image 2

Remote Services

Maintenance Services

Helping you decrease downtime with predictive maintenance, alert response and proactive monitoring.

Looking to get your systems running seamlessly in an uninterrupted workflow?


Proactive and predictive remote monitoring and capabilities makes it possible to pre-empt issues, prevent them from reoccurring and resolve them quickly to enhance clinical availability.


We’ve pioneered the provision of remote technical, clinical, and educational services needed to maintain and improve your equipment’s peak operating performance, train your staff and ensure continuous support. Interested to find out more?

Keep your systems running smoothly through proactive action and fast response times.

Drive efficiency through increased system uptime.

Increase patient throughput and staff satisfaction.

Demonstrated results in Remote Services

Up to 98%

system uptime guarantee1

Depending on the service agreement selected, we secure uptime of your valuable equipment.

82%

Cases received remote support2

In the increasing majority of cases, Philips remote experts act quickly and remotely to identify and resolve issues and prevent unnecessary downtime.

88%  

First time right fix rate3

Get the right parts on-site during the first visit to fix the system and embed remote capabilities into your daily management

alt text for highlighted feature 1

Service delivery summary

Embed proactive and predictive capabilities to create seamless, efficient workflows and ensure that your equipment is ready when your patients and professionals need it.
 

  • 24/7 monitoring by experts detects anomalies in systems, safeguarding against downtime and unexpected costs by preemptively addressing issues.
  • System-generated alerts flag critical parameter deviations. Our remote engineers address issues proactively, minimizing the need for service calls.
  • Systems can be diagnosed remotely without impacting  workflow and system access can be provided at a convenient time.
  • Automated software updates and upgrades installation ensuring uninterrupted workflow, keeping your system up-to-date with the latest releases.

 

Benefits

 

  • Predictive and proactive remote service capabilities offer much more than simple upkeep for your technology.
  • Embedding these capabilities aims to boost confidence by preventing issues from happening via efficient scheduling to allow for integration of unexpected events.
  • Additionally, it becomes possible to increase patient throughput by enabling maximum system availability and optimized clinical availability.
  • Workflows can also be optimized by preventing patient rescheduling due to unplanned downtime.

alt text for highlighted feature 1

Why now

Medical equipment is a sophisticated and vital asset that needs to be fully utilized and affordably maintained. And yet keeping medical equipment up to date and working efficiently is a delicate balancing act.

 

  • Every piece of medical equipment in a hospital is essential, incredibly complex and yet expensive to operate and maintain.
  • With less time to calibrate and fix important, expensive equipment, diagnosis of equipment failure needs to be proactive, immediate and affordable.
  • Hospitals need fast, confident and proactive responses to equipment downtime and first time right fixes.

alt text for highlighted feature 1

Financial and delivery model

With system availability and continuity of care business critical, remote services are delivered as key capabilities within our range of flexible maintenance contracts. Depending on the contract selected, remote capabilities such as remote monitoring will already be built in, or can be requested. 

Contact an expert
alt text for highlighted feature 1

Related services

  • Managed Services
    Managed Services

    Managed Services is our comprehensive, outcome-based healthcare solution, including Managed Equipment Services (MES) and Managed Technology Services (MTS)

    學到更多
  • Technology Maximizer
    Technology Maximizer

    Boost your clinical capabilities and the performance of your equipment via software upgrades and refreshing your hardware.

    學到更多
  • RightFit Service Agreements
    RightFit Service Agreements

    Flexible contracts for imaging systems, patient monitoring systems and ultrasound devices are designed to evolve to meet your changing business needs.

    學到更多

Related stories

我們一直有興趣與您互動

告訴我們該怎麼幫助你

1
選擇您感興趣的領域
2
聯繫方式

Footnotes
 

[1] Depending on type of service agreement. Individual service agreements may vary per market

[2] Based on global Philips only data from FY2022 , (MR modality, remotely connected systems only)

[3] Based on data collected between May ’19 and May ‘20 on all service events registered on remotely connected Philips MR systems [Globally]

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. 版權所有。

使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。