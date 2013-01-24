主頁
Cardiac Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Treating cardiac diseases with less invasive therapies would not be possible without Live Image Guidance. A percutaneous left atrial appendage closure and implantation of a transcatheter aortic valve for TAVI both require exceptional anatomical detail and good live visibility for precise sizing and placement of the device. Advances in multimodality Live Image Guidance, interventional tools, and imaging systems, are helping to make these procedures easier and reduce patient risk.
