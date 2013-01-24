主頁
    IntelliVue Network

    Name recognition

IntelliVue Network

The clear signal path connecting patient to caregiver.

Secure, standards-based Philips IntelliVue network patient monitoring systems are an industry standard for good reason. They support virtualization and scalability, interoperate with existing infrastructure and serve as the central point of comprehensive, at-a-glance information for clinicians as well as a platform to organize workflow. The IntelliVue network offers several configurations and options, including wireless systems, proprietary radio technology with confidential hospital-wide coverage, user-configurable screens and clinical decision support tools with sophisticated alarming options, all designed to leverage existing IT infrastructure and network strategies.

Learn more about Philips IntelliVue™ patient monitoring systems.
 

