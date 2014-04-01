主頁
Discover the true value of advanced echo in cardio oncology at ESC Councils webinar

Join Dr Teresa Lopez Fernandez, Dr Maurizio Galderisi and Prof Jose Luis Zamorano for a free ESC councils webinar.

Monday, January 27, 2020 - 18:00–19:00 CETs 

See full agenda and register

    Designed for cardiologists. Confident diagnoses for patients. 

    Every heart matters

    In today's cardiology environment, there is pressure to implement imaging solutions that are cutting-edge, without compromising workflow efficiencies, diagnosis and treatment, or patient care. 

     

    Philips cardiovascular ultrasound machines bring outstanding functionality and performance that help you to improve quality of care and workflow within the cardiology department – allowing you to deliver superb care to each and every patient.

    every heart matters

    Truly exceptional ultrasound for cardiology

    The Philips EPIQ CVx* is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. 
    epiq 7 ultrasound machine
    Exceptional imaging with the OLED monitor & TrueVue realistic light rendering
    Improved exam efficiencies with configurable Ul and real time image alignment in 3D
    New robust & reproducible AIUS quantification on a wider range of patients with Dynamic HeartModel

    AutoStrain, powered by advanced automation technology, provides fast and reproducible left ventricle global longitudinal strain (GLS) measurement for everyday clinical use.

    View EPIQ CVx*
    See all cardiovascular solutions
    affiniti ultrasound machine
    Affiniti
    Affiniti is a complete echocardiography solution that addresses the needs of a busy department while incorporating those innovations that make Philips ultrasound one of the global leaders in echocardiography.
    Affiniti 70
    All Affiniti systems
    transducer product picture
    CX50
    Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.
    CX50
    Robust quantification meets proven performance

    Philips EPIQ CVx – with its latest Release 5.0 – is a dedicated, high-performance ultrasound solution that combines the cardiology experience of Philips with the proven quantification expertise of TOMTEC. It supports you in expanding your capabilities, helping you elevate your cardiovascular workflow and enhance the quality of the care you deliver.
    Learn more about EPIQ CVx
    EPIQ CVx
    Explore the EPIQ portfolio

    Latest innovations in echocardiography

    xmatrix thumbnail
    TrueVue

    3D photorealistic rendering with virtual light source

    For improved visualisation of cardiac anatomy in the transthoracic and transesophageal echo, Philips cardiology TrueVue with its virtual light source makes it simpler to visualise the location of defects and comprehend depth within the structures.
    Read more
    shearwave thumbnail
    Dynamic HeartModelA.I.**

    Cardiology quantification designed to increase confidence

    Philips HeartModelA.I. is a 3D tool that provides robust, reproducible ejection fraction (EF) in seconds as part of a routine workflow. Dynamic HeartModelA.I. shows moving contours for left ventricle (LV) and left atrium (LA) volumes. 
    Read more
    maxview thumbnail
    EchoNavigator with Anatomical Intelligence

    Built for better understanding

    To enhance your comprehension of anatomical structures, catheters and devices location during interventional cardiac procedures, the Philips EPIQ CVxi* enables multimodality decision support.
    Read more
    anatomical intelligence thumbnail
    AutoStrain

    Automated GLS measurement for routine clinical use

    TOMTEC AutoStrain offers a simple one-button-push strain solution driven by Auto View Recognition and Auto Contour Placement trained on more than 6000 images to ensure the robustness. AutoStrain provides fast and reproducible left ventricle global longitudinal strain (GLS) measurement for everyday clinical use.
    Read more
    Clinical insights into Echocardiography  

    Annemien van den Bosch

    Bringing 3D ultrasound into practice for cardiac quantification

    Cardiac function can be assessed in several ways, using a number of imaging modalities. Ultrasound provides cost-effective, robust capabilities to assess quickly moving structures of the heart without ionizing radiation exposure.
    Click to download (PDF)
    Annemien van den Bosch

    Taking the complexity out of cardiac ultrasounds

    Philips HeartModelA.I. is a 3D tool that enables fast exam times, seamless workflow and broad applicability. It automatically detects, segments, and quantifies left ventricle (LV) and left atrium (LA) from live 3D images.
    Click to download (PDF)

    Echocardiography resources

    White papers and clinical papers

    Taking the complexity out of cardiac ultrasounds

    iRotate electronic rotation and xPlane adjustable biplane imaging

    Evaluating the technical features and user experience of Philips EPIQ CVx

    Protecting your medical equipment from patient data breaches

    Bringing 3D ultrasound into practice for cardiac quantifi cation 

    3D echocardiographic quantification of the left-heart chambers - multicentre validation study 
    Ultrasound lumify in ambulance tablet

