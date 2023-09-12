September 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story
South West Radiology experienced their 1.5T Achieva as a stable workhorse while using it for over 10 years. The transition to a 3.0T Ingenia Elition went very smooth. Biggest surprise is the increase in image quality, especially for MSK. Which is perceived to be far superior on the 3.0T MR system.
South West Radiology experienced their 1.5T Achieva as a stable workhorse while using it for over 10 years. The transition to a 3.0T Ingenia Elition went very smooth. Biggest surprise is the increase in image quality, especially for MSK. Which is perceived to be far superior on the 3.0T MR system.
Transitioning from 1.5T Achieva to Elition 3.0T has been very smooth. The UI is very easy to use. The team adapted really well. Our biggest surprise is image quality, it’s far superior.
Matthew Tran
Senior MRI Radiographer, South West Radiology, Sydney, Australia
Share this article
Register for FieldStrength newsletter
Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on user experiences and best practices. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.
Transition from Ingenia 3.0T to Elition X supports superb image quality and speed at Sannodai Hospital.
Transition from Ingenia 3.0T to Elition X supports superb image quality and speed at Sannodai Hospital.
我們一直有興趣與您互動
告訴我們該怎麼幫助你
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。