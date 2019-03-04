搜尋關鍵字

GTEN 100 Neuromodulation Research System

Fully integrated, individualized noninvasive electrical neuromodulation

With the GTEN (Geodesic Transcranial Electrical Neuromodulation) 100 neuromodulation research system, achieve true high-definition electrical neuromodulation. Use the same HD EEG Geodesic Sensor Nets to record EEG signals, localize cortical activity, and stimulate brain regions of interest with a variety of protocols.

Use our 32, 64, 128 or 256 channel HydroCel Geodesic Sensor Net (HCGSN) to both record brain electrical activity and modulate it - without additional sponge pads or electrodes. Simply apply the extremely comfortable HCGSN, open Net Station software to collect EEG data, then modulate brain electrical activity using the GTEN module in Net Station Review.

Use our 32, 64, 128 or 256 channel HydroCel Geodesic Sensor Net (HCGSN) to both record brain electrical activity and modulate it - without additional sponge pads or electrodes. Simply apply the extremely comfortable HCGSN, open Net Station software to collect EEG data, then modulate brain electrical activity using the GTEN module in Net Station Review.

Use our 32, 64, 128 or 256 channel HydroCel Geodesic Sensor Net (HCGSN) to both record brain electrical activity and modulate it - without additional sponge pads or electrodes. Simply apply the extremely comfortable HCGSN, open Net Station software to collect EEG data, then modulate brain electrical activity using the GTEN module in Net Station Review.
Use our 32, 64, 128 or 256 channel HydroCel Geodesic Sensor Net (HCGSN) to both record brain electrical activity and modulate it - without additional sponge pads or electrodes. Simply apply the extremely comfortable HCGSN, open Net Station software to collect EEG data, then modulate brain electrical activity using the GTEN module in Net Station Review.
Even slight differences in cortical source location and orientation across subjects results in drastically different scalp anodal (red) and cathodal (blue) electrode positions¹. GTEN calculates individualized stimulation montages for consistent targeting between subjects.

Even slight differences in cortical source location and orientation across subjects results in drastically different scalp anodal (red) and cathodal (blue) electrode positions¹. GTEN calculates individualized stimulation montages for consistent targeting between subjects.

Even slight differences in cortical source location and orientation across subjects results in drastically different scalp anodal (red) and cathodal (blue) electrode positions¹. GTEN calculates individualized stimulation montages for consistent targeting between subjects.
Even slight differences in cortical source location and orientation across subjects results in drastically different scalp anodal (red) and cathodal (blue) electrode positions¹. GTEN calculates individualized stimulation montages for consistent targeting between subjects.
The reciprocity theorem states that a source’s scalp voltage projection and the stimulation pattern required to modulate that source are the same. Therefore, the accuracy of both source localization and neuromodulation depend on the head model used. Our high fidelity head models thus ensure both the most accurate source localization and neuromodulation results possible.

The reciprocity theorem states that a source’s scalp voltage projection and the stimulation pattern required to modulate that source are the same. Therefore, the accuracy of both source localization and neuromodulation depend on the head model used. Our high fidelity head models thus ensure both the most accurate source localization and neuromodulation results possible.

The reciprocity theorem states that a source’s scalp voltage projection and the stimulation pattern required to modulate that source are the same. Therefore, the accuracy of both source localization and neuromodulation depend on the head model used. Our high fidelity head models thus ensure both the most accurate source localization and neuromodulation results possible.
The reciprocity theorem states that a source’s scalp voltage projection and the stimulation pattern required to modulate that source are the same. Therefore, the accuracy of both source localization and neuromodulation depend on the head model used. Our high fidelity head models thus ensure both the most accurate source localization and neuromodulation results possible.
Use of high fidelity head models allows planning based on individual head and cortical geometry to maximize current targeting accuracy and minimize off-target activation¹.

Use of high fidelity head models allows planning based on individual head and cortical geometry to maximize current targeting accuracy and minimize off-target activation¹.

Use of high fidelity head models allows planning based on individual head and cortical geometry to maximize current targeting accuracy and minimize off-target activation¹.
Use of high fidelity head models allows planning based on individual head and cortical geometry to maximize current targeting accuracy and minimize off-target activation¹.
Design study protocols using transcranial direct, alternating, or pulsed current stimulation (tDCS, tACS, or tPCS, respectively), transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS), or any combinations thereof. View anodal and cathodal electrodes and the magnitude of current modulation at each brain region in real time.

Design study protocols using transcranial direct, alternating, or pulsed current stimulation (tDCS, tACS, or tPCS, respectively), transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS), or any combinations thereof. View anodal and cathodal electrodes and the magnitude of current modulation at each brain region in real time.

Design study protocols using transcranial direct, alternating, or pulsed current stimulation (tDCS, tACS, or tPCS, respectively), transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS), or any combinations thereof. View anodal and cathodal electrodes and the magnitude of current modulation at each brain region in real time.
Design study protocols using transcranial direct, alternating, or pulsed current stimulation (tDCS, tACS, or tPCS, respectively), transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS), or any combinations thereof. View anodal and cathodal electrodes and the magnitude of current modulation at each brain region in real time.
Mimic traditional two patch electrode configuration or ring electrode configurations using GTEN, or model custom electrode montages with our high fidelity head models to determine which areas of the brain receive stimulation.

Mimic traditional two patch electrode configuration or ring electrode configurations using GTEN, or model custom electrode montages with our high fidelity head models to determine which areas of the brain receive stimulation.

Mimic traditional two patch electrode configuration or ring electrode configurations using GTEN, or model custom electrode montages with our high fidelity head models to determine which areas of the brain receive stimulation.
Mimic traditional two patch electrode configuration or ring electrode configurations using GTEN, or model custom electrode montages with our high fidelity head models to determine which areas of the brain receive stimulation.
Smart targeting algorithms automatically determine the optimal electrode montage for stimulating any given cortical region, whether manually selected or discovered via source localization from HD EEG data collected with the same net.

Smart targeting algorithms automatically determine the optimal electrode montage for stimulating any given cortical region, whether manually selected or discovered via source localization from HD EEG data collected with the same net.

Smart targeting algorithms automatically determine the optimal electrode montage for stimulating any given cortical region, whether manually selected or discovered via source localization from HD EEG data collected with the same net.
Smart targeting algorithms automatically determine the optimal electrode montage for stimulating any given cortical region, whether manually selected or discovered via source localization from HD EEG data collected with the same net.
Whether manual creation of electrode montage is preferred or whether you are looking to replicate the stimulation paradigms of other researchers, GTEN is up to the task.

Whether manual creation of electrode montage is preferred or whether you are looking to replicate the stimulation paradigms of other researchers, GTEN is up to the task.

Whether manual creation of electrode montage is preferred or whether you are looking to replicate the stimulation paradigms of other researchers, GTEN is up to the task.
Whether manual creation of electrode montage is preferred or whether you are looking to replicate the stimulation paradigms of other researchers, GTEN is up to the task.
Use our 32, 64, 128 or 256 channel HydroCel Geodesic Sensor Net (HCGSN) to both record brain electrical activity and modulate it - without additional sponge pads or electrodes. Simply apply the extremely comfortable HCGSN, open Net Station software to collect EEG data, then modulate brain electrical activity using the GTEN module in Net Station Review.

Use our 32, 64, 128 or 256 channel HydroCel Geodesic Sensor Net (HCGSN) to both record brain electrical activity and modulate it - without additional sponge pads or electrodes. Simply apply the extremely comfortable HCGSN, open Net Station software to collect EEG data, then modulate brain electrical activity using the GTEN module in Net Station Review.

Use our 32, 64, 128 or 256 channel HydroCel Geodesic Sensor Net (HCGSN) to both record brain electrical activity and modulate it - without additional sponge pads or electrodes. Simply apply the extremely comfortable HCGSN, open Net Station software to collect EEG data, then modulate brain electrical activity using the GTEN module in Net Station Review.
Use our 32, 64, 128 or 256 channel HydroCel Geodesic Sensor Net (HCGSN) to both record brain electrical activity and modulate it - without additional sponge pads or electrodes. Simply apply the extremely comfortable HCGSN, open Net Station software to collect EEG data, then modulate brain electrical activity using the GTEN module in Net Station Review.
Even slight differences in cortical source location and orientation across subjects results in drastically different scalp anodal (red) and cathodal (blue) electrode positions¹. GTEN calculates individualized stimulation montages for consistent targeting between subjects.

Even slight differences in cortical source location and orientation across subjects results in drastically different scalp anodal (red) and cathodal (blue) electrode positions¹. GTEN calculates individualized stimulation montages for consistent targeting between subjects.

Even slight differences in cortical source location and orientation across subjects results in drastically different scalp anodal (red) and cathodal (blue) electrode positions¹. GTEN calculates individualized stimulation montages for consistent targeting between subjects.
Even slight differences in cortical source location and orientation across subjects results in drastically different scalp anodal (red) and cathodal (blue) electrode positions¹. GTEN calculates individualized stimulation montages for consistent targeting between subjects.
The reciprocity theorem states that a source’s scalp voltage projection and the stimulation pattern required to modulate that source are the same. Therefore, the accuracy of both source localization and neuromodulation depend on the head model used. Our high fidelity head models thus ensure both the most accurate source localization and neuromodulation results possible.

The reciprocity theorem states that a source’s scalp voltage projection and the stimulation pattern required to modulate that source are the same. Therefore, the accuracy of both source localization and neuromodulation depend on the head model used. Our high fidelity head models thus ensure both the most accurate source localization and neuromodulation results possible.

The reciprocity theorem states that a source’s scalp voltage projection and the stimulation pattern required to modulate that source are the same. Therefore, the accuracy of both source localization and neuromodulation depend on the head model used. Our high fidelity head models thus ensure both the most accurate source localization and neuromodulation results possible.
The reciprocity theorem states that a source’s scalp voltage projection and the stimulation pattern required to modulate that source are the same. Therefore, the accuracy of both source localization and neuromodulation depend on the head model used. Our high fidelity head models thus ensure both the most accurate source localization and neuromodulation results possible.
Use of high fidelity head models allows planning based on individual head and cortical geometry to maximize current targeting accuracy and minimize off-target activation¹.

Use of high fidelity head models allows planning based on individual head and cortical geometry to maximize current targeting accuracy and minimize off-target activation¹.

Use of high fidelity head models allows planning based on individual head and cortical geometry to maximize current targeting accuracy and minimize off-target activation¹.
Use of high fidelity head models allows planning based on individual head and cortical geometry to maximize current targeting accuracy and minimize off-target activation¹.
Design study protocols using transcranial direct, alternating, or pulsed current stimulation (tDCS, tACS, or tPCS, respectively), transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS), or any combinations thereof. View anodal and cathodal electrodes and the magnitude of current modulation at each brain region in real time.

Design study protocols using transcranial direct, alternating, or pulsed current stimulation (tDCS, tACS, or tPCS, respectively), transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS), or any combinations thereof. View anodal and cathodal electrodes and the magnitude of current modulation at each brain region in real time.

Design study protocols using transcranial direct, alternating, or pulsed current stimulation (tDCS, tACS, or tPCS, respectively), transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS), or any combinations thereof. View anodal and cathodal electrodes and the magnitude of current modulation at each brain region in real time.
Design study protocols using transcranial direct, alternating, or pulsed current stimulation (tDCS, tACS, or tPCS, respectively), transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS), or any combinations thereof. View anodal and cathodal electrodes and the magnitude of current modulation at each brain region in real time.
Mimic traditional two patch electrode configuration or ring electrode configurations using GTEN, or model custom electrode montages with our high fidelity head models to determine which areas of the brain receive stimulation.

Mimic traditional two patch electrode configuration or ring electrode configurations using GTEN, or model custom electrode montages with our high fidelity head models to determine which areas of the brain receive stimulation.

Mimic traditional two patch electrode configuration or ring electrode configurations using GTEN, or model custom electrode montages with our high fidelity head models to determine which areas of the brain receive stimulation.
Mimic traditional two patch electrode configuration or ring electrode configurations using GTEN, or model custom electrode montages with our high fidelity head models to determine which areas of the brain receive stimulation.
Smart targeting algorithms automatically determine the optimal electrode montage for stimulating any given cortical region, whether manually selected or discovered via source localization from HD EEG data collected with the same net.

Smart targeting algorithms automatically determine the optimal electrode montage for stimulating any given cortical region, whether manually selected or discovered via source localization from HD EEG data collected with the same net.

Smart targeting algorithms automatically determine the optimal electrode montage for stimulating any given cortical region, whether manually selected or discovered via source localization from HD EEG data collected with the same net.
Smart targeting algorithms automatically determine the optimal electrode montage for stimulating any given cortical region, whether manually selected or discovered via source localization from HD EEG data collected with the same net.
Whether manual creation of electrode montage is preferred or whether you are looking to replicate the stimulation paradigms of other researchers, GTEN is up to the task.

Whether manual creation of electrode montage is preferred or whether you are looking to replicate the stimulation paradigms of other researchers, GTEN is up to the task.

Whether manual creation of electrode montage is preferred or whether you are looking to replicate the stimulation paradigms of other researchers, GTEN is up to the task.
Whether manual creation of electrode montage is preferred or whether you are looking to replicate the stimulation paradigms of other researchers, GTEN is up to the task.

  • 1. P. Luu et al., “Slow-Frequency Pulsed Transcranial Electrical Stimulation for Modulation of Cortical Plasticity Based on Reciprocity Targeting with Precision Electrical Head Modeling,” Front Hum Neurosci, vol. 10, p. 377, 2016.
  • This instrument is not intended for use in diagnosis or treatment of any disease or condition. It is a scientific research instrument designed for performing measurements and acquiring data for neurophysiological research. Philips makes no representation of the suitability of the instrument for any particular research study.

