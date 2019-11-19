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Ingenia Ambition/Elition MR-RT

Next generation MRI for radiation therapy is here

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The state-of-the-art Ingenia MR-RT platform featuring Ambition 1.5T and Elition 3.0T MR systems meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers your whole workflow, even for MR-only radiotherapy.

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Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans. Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans. Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans. Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA
Click here for more information
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans. Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction. With the state-of-the art next generation Elition 3.0T and Ambition 1.5T wide-bore MR systems, you can benefit from MRI innovations, now and in years to come.

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction. With the state-of-the art next generation Elition 3.0T and Ambition 1.5T wide-bore MR systems, you can benefit from MRI innovations, now and in years to come.

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction. With the state-of-the art next generation Elition 3.0T and Ambition 1.5T wide-bore MR systems, you can benefit from MRI innovations, now and in years to come.
Click here for more information
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction. With the state-of-the art next generation Elition 3.0T and Ambition 1.5T wide-bore MR systems, you can benefit from MRI innovations, now and in years to come.
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.

Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards
Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.
Click here for more information
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil*. Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.

Position with precision

Position with precision
Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil*. Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil*. Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.
Click here for more information
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil*. Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.
Work your way
Work your way

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps

Work your way

Work your way
Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
Click here for more information
Work your way
Work your way

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.

Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly
The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.
Click here for more information
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.
Click here for more information
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies. Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.

See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning
Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies. Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies. Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.
Click here for more information
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies. Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.

Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise
Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.
Click here for more information
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy

MR-only radiotherapy

Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity. Check out the related product section for the clinical application areas.
Click here to read more

MR-only radiotherapy

MR-only radiotherapy
Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity. Check out the related product section for the clinical application areas.
Click here to read more

MR-only radiotherapy

Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity. Check out the related product section for the clinical application areas.
Click here for more information
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy

MR-only radiotherapy

Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity. Check out the related product section for the clinical application areas.
Click here to read more
  • Drive the precision of radiation therapy
  • A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
  • Maintain high standards
  • Position with precision
查看所有功能
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans. Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans. Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans. Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA
Click here for more information
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Drive the precision of radiation therapy

Whether for external beam radiation therapy (RT) or brachytherapy, integrating MR imaging into CT‑based planning can harness the power of MRI and transform patient management. With MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast, you can clearly see the tumor and organs at risk. So you can support accuracy in delineation and design the best possible treatment plans. Image courtesy of William Beaumont Health System, Detroit, USA
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction. With the state-of-the art next generation Elition 3.0T and Ambition 1.5T wide-bore MR systems, you can benefit from MRI innovations, now and in years to come.

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction. With the state-of-the art next generation Elition 3.0T and Ambition 1.5T wide-bore MR systems, you can benefit from MRI innovations, now and in years to come.

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction. With the state-of-the art next generation Elition 3.0T and Ambition 1.5T wide-bore MR systems, you can benefit from MRI innovations, now and in years to come.
Click here for more information
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology

Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction. With the state-of-the art next generation Elition 3.0T and Ambition 1.5T wide-bore MR systems, you can benefit from MRI innovations, now and in years to come.
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.

Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards
Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.
Click here for more information
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards

Maintain high standards

Know you can rely on MRI performance. Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil*. Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.

Position with precision

Position with precision
Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil*. Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil*. Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.
Click here for more information
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Highly-targeted RT plans rely on reproducible patient positioning in the treatment position. Unique to Philips, the integrated MR-RT CouchTop frees up in-bore space while improving SNR by bringing patients closer to the posterior coil*. Complete with indexing, the CouchTop accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories from main vendors.
Work your way
Work your way

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps

Work your way

Work your way
Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
Click here for more information
Work your way
Work your way

Work your way

Refine workflows with a system that fits how you work. The optional LAP DORADOnova MR3T laser positioning system supports enhanced MR-CT registration since it allows you to align patients at the MRI scanner. One-click travel-to-scan moves patients directly to the MRI system isocenter after laser alignment, thereby reducing workflow steps
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.

Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly
The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.
Click here for more information
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly

Set up easily and flexibly

The Anterior Coil Support enables easy and flexible coil setup with large bore access and space for patient immobilization. The support can be easily tilted by a single operator to bring the coil close to the patient to optimize SNR without touching the body’s contours.
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.
Click here for more information
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity

The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it will let you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies. Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.

See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning
Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies. Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies. Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.
Click here for more information
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning

See clearly in treatment planning

Enjoy consistent, excellent image quality for multiple anatomies. Versatile arrangements of dStream coils work together with ExamCards tailored for RT to provide high-contrast images with high geometric fidelity. Quickly execute complete imaging protocols for prostate, female pelvis, brain, head and neck, and spine.
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.

Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise
Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.
Click here for more information
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise

Learn and share MRI expertise

Successful integration of MR imaging in your workflow starts with people. We offer tailored training to assist your team in streamlining workflows and making full, efficient use of MR imaging from day one.
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy

MR-only radiotherapy

Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity. Check out the related product section for the clinical application areas.
Click here to read more

MR-only radiotherapy

MR-only radiotherapy
Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity. Check out the related product section for the clinical application areas.
Click here to read more

MR-only radiotherapy

Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity. Check out the related product section for the clinical application areas.
Click here for more information
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy

MR-only radiotherapy

Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity. Check out the related product section for the clinical application areas.
Click here to read more

  • MR-only radiotherapy

     

    Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity.

    Read more about MRCAT Brain
    Read more about MRCAT Pelvis
    Read more about MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring
    compressed sense

  • Accelerate exams by up to 50%1

     

    Fast overall exam-time is achieved through Compressed SENSE applied in dedicated RT ExamCards. This enhanced version of innovative SENSE technology accelerates both 2D and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equal image quality. This shortens the time the patient is in the scanner and can help to manage intra-scan motion.

    compressed sense
  • hospital thumbnail

    Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

     

    Ambition 1.5T features a BlueSeal magnet which employs the latest micro-cooling technology for transitioning to helium-free operation. The fully-sealed magnet does not require a vent pipe and is at least 900 kg lighter in weight2. This promotes easy installation into existing radiation oncology facilities like imaging rooms or bunkers, and may significantly reduce construction costs.

  • Fast diffusion scans

     

    Elition 3.0T new high-performance gradients enable fast diffusion scans with high SNR, relevant for tissue characterization and treatment response monitoring. 

    hospital thumbnail
  • magnetic resonance thumbnail

    A superb MR platform for radiation oncology

     

    Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with state-of-the art image quality and high geometric accuracy thanks to dStream architecture, high gradient linearity, and 3D Gradient Distortion Correction. With the state-of-the art next generation Elition 3.0T and Ambition 1.5T wide-bore MR systems, you can benefit from MRI innovations, now and in years to come.

    NetForum Community

    NetForum Community

    Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

     

    NetForum community

    FieldStrength

    responsive with magazine

    FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

     

    Read articles

    Articles

     

    FieldStrength - MRI in Radiotherapy workflows 

    FieldStrength - 3D MRI guided brachytherapy

    FieldStrength -  Ingenia solution enhances delineation for RT planning

     

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    技術規格表 (1)

    技術規格表

    技術指標

    Imaging
    Imaging
    Field strength
    • Ingenia 1.5T, Ingenia 3.0T, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T S, Ingenia Elition 3.0T S
    • Ingenia Elition 3.0T X
    Bore size
    • 70 cm
    Geometric imaging accuracy
    • ≤ 1 mm in Ø 32 cm volume (typical)
    Dedicated RT ExamCards for
    • Brain, head & neck, prostate, female pelvis, general pelvis and spine
    Coil arrangements
    • Flexible arrangements of the FlexCoverage Anterior Coil, Posterior Coil, and FlexCoils) – all with digital architecture – for a wide range of RT applications
    MR-RT CouchTop
    MR-RT CouchTop
    Design
    • The thin, flat MR-RT CouchTop is a dedicated RT patient table, not an overlay, for imaging patients in the radiation therapy treatment position.
    Indexing
    • 14-cm standard
    Dimensions
    • Length: 248 cm; Width: 63 cm to support large patients and freedom in patient positioning
    Accessories included
    • Indexing bar S, indexing bar L, wall mount for storage
    Weight
    • ≤12.9 kg
    Other accessories
    • The MR-RT CouchTop accommodates a variety of MR-compatible positioning and immobilization accessories, e.g. thermoplastic masks and baseplates. These can be ordered directly via third party vendors: CIVCO, Orfit, and QFix.
    Direct mounting
    • CouchTop allows direct mounting of Type-S head and head, neck and shoulder masks
    Geometric QA analysis package
    Geometric QA analysis package
    Phantom design
    • Grid spacing: 25 mm, Phantom holder allows placement of the phantom in three orientations (axial, coronal, sagittal)
    QA analysis volume
    • 50 x 45* x 40 cm³ (RL x AP x FH) *effective, FOV above table: 30 cm
    QA Software
    • Runs from the MR console. For multi-slice 2D evaluations. Provides contour map of geometric accuracy in MR image.
    Anterior Coil Support
    Anterior Coil Support
    Coil support design
    • The spacious, light-weight Anterior Coil Support supports the Anterior Coil and its shape follows the bore dimensions to maximize patient fit. It is height-adjustable and can be tilted to bring the coil close to each individual patient.
    Height adjustment range
    • 15-35.5 cm between MR-RT CouchTop and Anterior Coil, adjustable on each side
    Optional external laser positioning system
    Optional external laser positioning system
    Type
    • LAP DORADOnova MR3T or APOLLO MR3R compatible, green (520nm) or red (638nm) laser
    Allowed width range
    • 2.594 - 5.000 m
    Laser phantom
    • LAP Aquarius phantom and phantom holder, ELPS QA Test ExamCard
    Imaging
    Imaging
    Field strength
    • Ingenia 1.5T, Ingenia 3.0T, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T S, Ingenia Elition 3.0T S
    • Ingenia Elition 3.0T X
    Bore size
    • 70 cm
    MR-RT CouchTop
    MR-RT CouchTop
    Design
    • The thin, flat MR-RT CouchTop is a dedicated RT patient table, not an overlay, for imaging patients in the radiation therapy treatment position.
    Indexing
    • 14-cm standard
    See all specifications
    Imaging
    Imaging
    Field strength
    • Ingenia 1.5T, Ingenia 3.0T, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X, Ingenia Ambition 1.5T S, Ingenia Elition 3.0T S
    • Ingenia Elition 3.0T X
    Bore size
    • 70 cm
    Geometric imaging accuracy
    • ≤ 1 mm in Ø 32 cm volume (typical)
    Dedicated RT ExamCards for
    • Brain, head & neck, prostate, female pelvis, general pelvis and spine
    Coil arrangements
    • Flexible arrangements of the FlexCoverage Anterior Coil, Posterior Coil, and FlexCoils) – all with digital architecture – for a wide range of RT applications
    MR-RT CouchTop
    MR-RT CouchTop
    Design
    • The thin, flat MR-RT CouchTop is a dedicated RT patient table, not an overlay, for imaging patients in the radiation therapy treatment position.
    Indexing
    • 14-cm standard
    Dimensions
    • Length: 248 cm; Width: 63 cm to support large patients and freedom in patient positioning
    Accessories included
    • Indexing bar S, indexing bar L, wall mount for storage
    Weight
    • ≤12.9 kg
    Other accessories
    • The MR-RT CouchTop accommodates a variety of MR-compatible positioning and immobilization accessories, e.g. thermoplastic masks and baseplates. These can be ordered directly via third party vendors: CIVCO, Orfit, and QFix.
    Direct mounting
    • CouchTop allows direct mounting of Type-S head and head, neck and shoulder masks
    Geometric QA analysis package
    Geometric QA analysis package
    Phantom design
    • Grid spacing: 25 mm, Phantom holder allows placement of the phantom in three orientations (axial, coronal, sagittal)
    QA analysis volume
    • 50 x 45* x 40 cm³ (RL x AP x FH) *effective, FOV above table: 30 cm
    QA Software
    • Runs from the MR console. For multi-slice 2D evaluations. Provides contour map of geometric accuracy in MR image.
    Anterior Coil Support
    Anterior Coil Support
    Coil support design
    • The spacious, light-weight Anterior Coil Support supports the Anterior Coil and its shape follows the bore dimensions to maximize patient fit. It is height-adjustable and can be tilted to bring the coil close to each individual patient.
    Height adjustment range
    • 15-35.5 cm between MR-RT CouchTop and Anterior Coil, adjustable on each side
    Optional external laser positioning system
    Optional external laser positioning system
    Type
    • LAP DORADOnova MR3T or APOLLO MR3R compatible, green (520nm) or red (638nm) laser
    Allowed width range
    • 2.594 - 5.000 m
    Laser phantom
    • LAP Aquarius phantom and phantom holder, ELPS QA Test ExamCard

    Related products

    Alternative products

    • *Compared to overlay solution.
    • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
    • 2. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

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