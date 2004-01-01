搜尋關鍵字

NM Emory Cardiac Toolbox (ECTb) v4.2

Cardiac analysis

Provides advanced tools for cardiac SPECT and PET analysis, including comparison of perfusion to viability data, display of 3D images with coronary overlays and gated 3D cine, normal limits for agent match/mismatch as well as optional phase analysis for wall motion and evaluation of thickening.

  • Emory Cardiac Toolbox, ECTb, HeartFusion, and SyncTool are registered trademarks of Emory University. These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

