Assists clinicians in viewing and evaluating CT images acquired on the Philips CT scanner for the inspection of tumors, as contrast enhanced, soft tissue oriented, and whole-body scans. It supports lesion viewing and analysis based on different spectral data types such as iodine density maps or virtual non-contrast-enhanced images. Includes basic functionality of the Tumor Tracking Application optimized for Spectral Data Sets.
我們一直有興趣與您互動
告訴我們該怎麼幫助你
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。