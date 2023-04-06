Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.
EPIQ CVx, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and advanced diagnostic solutions to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows, and easier scalability.
EPIQ CVxi, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and nSight imaging to help you transcend today's complexities and propel interventional echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve procedural confidence with accessible innovation and smarter workflows.
|
EPIQ Elite
|
EPIQ CVx
|
Clinical Segment
|
Clinical Segment
|
Shared Service
|
Cardiology
|
Monitor
|
Monitor
|
Flat panel LED display monitor and Optional HD MAX display monitor
|
Flat panel OLED display monitor
|
Energy Usage Per Year
|
Energy Usage Per Year
|
2052.75 kW/h (average use scenario)
|
2052.75 kW/h (average use scenario)
|
System Weight
|
System Weight
|
104.3 kg/230 lb without peripheral devices
104.3 kg/230 lb without peripheral devices
|
104.3 kg/230 lb without peripheral devices
XMatrix technology enables quick and easy volume acquisition, supports multiple interrogation capabilities, and provides views not possible with 2D imaging – and all with remarkable image quality. With the touch of a button, xMatrix offers all modes in a single transducer: 2D, 3D/4D, Live xPlane, Live MPR, MPR, Doppler, color Doppler and CPA.
From image acquisition to analysis, EPIQ AI solutions support your everyday clinical workflows and augment user skills. Fueled by high-quality training data sets, AI innovations reduce cognitive burden while keeping the ultimate decision responsibility with clinicians. See how ultrasound AI can help you boost productivity and transcend the limitations of everyday ultrasound.
EPIQ’s intuitive systems elevate the user experience. EPIQ shares the same workflow, interface and transducers as the Affiniti and Compact systems, making it easier to move among departments and clinical settings. A centralized braking system keeps the cart stationary while in use and cannot be engaged simultaneously with the steering locks.
EPIQ Elite’s advanced tools and versatility bring ease-of-use and outstanding performance for the full range of anatomies. Next Gen AutoSCAN improves image uniformity and reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.1 FlowViewer defines vasculature with a 3D-like appearance using both the velocity and power of the Doppler signal to accurately represent vascular flow topography. SuperRes MVI Improves Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) resolution by more than 200%, increases wash-in filling pattern visibility and significantly reduces motion artifacts.2
With powerful features such as Flow Viewer for 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to help better visualize fetal vessels and fetal heart structures and MicroFlow Imaging High Definition (MFI HD) to detect low-volume, low-velocity blood flow found in fetal, placental, uterine and ovarian vasculature, EPIQ Elite supports confident evaluation.
EPIQ CVxi provides imaging and workflow innovation for procedural guidance, working together with EchoNavigator. For example, real-time fusion imaging and TrueVue 3D photo-realistic rendering offer clarity for interventions, and automated measurements with 3D heart modeling drive efficiencies and support sizing accuracy. The X11-4t mini 3D TEE combines with EPIQ CVxi to provide 3D images for more of your patients, including those as small as 5 kg, as well as older patients and more complex cases. The mini 3D TEE is also complementary to VeriSight Pro catheter for ICE procedures.
xMatrix transducer technology enables scanning in two planes simultaneously. Available in 13 scanning modes, it enhances image clarity and eases workflow to make exams faster and easier for both clinicians and patients.
Available on Philips ultrasound machines, Flow Viewer defines vasculature with a 3D-like appearance and reduced flash artifact.
Available on Philips ultrasound transducers, MicroFlow Imaging (MFI) and MicroFlow HD (MFI-HD) detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue.
Philips AI-based ultrasound solutions integrate into everyday clinical workflows and are designed to make it easier and faster for clinicians to acquire, select, measure and report accurate results.
[1] When comparing release 10 performance to release 7 performance [2] Compared to the Philips legacy MVI
[1] When comparing release 10 performance to release 7 performance
[2] Compared to the Philips legacy MVI
