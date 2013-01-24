The information displayed in the reports is based on your account assignment. If something does not seem correct, please contact your portal support team member because there might be an issue with your account assignment.
How to get to Reports
You can access reports from anywhere in the portal when you click on the menu item titled “Report”.
Reports will be available in language specific folders.
What can you do with reports? You can do many useful things with reports such as:
Change the type of graph
Change graph settings (show numbers vs. percentages)
Save views
Export lists (not graphs)
As per design, change filters settings may be locked based on local requirements.
To modify how information is displayed, it is a simple click of the widget, which allows you to change display type or update chart attributes.
When you click on ‘Filters’
You can add/remove filters you are interested in to be shown in a report.
Once satisfied with the new or modified report you can export it. To export, click the “Export”
You are able to export data only, without graphs.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.