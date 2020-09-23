搜尋關鍵字

Performance Series & Play-Fi Sound

Philips TV & Sound 搭配 Play-Fi 

從多房式到環繞音效 

探索 DTS® Play-Fi®
什麼是 Play-Fi

DTS Play-Fi 是什麼？  


DTS Play-Fi 可在任何相容的喇叭、大型顯示器和 Soundbar 之間完美串流經同步的高品質音訊。在每個房間或設定區域播放相同音效。輕鬆打造環繞音效系統。

接下來想聽什麼？ 

Philips TV & Sound 無線家庭系統
Play-Fi

輕鬆打造家庭音響 


將音樂串流至每個房間。一邊煮菜，一邊透過廚房喇叭聆聽大型顯示器的精彩內容。建立環繞音效設置。DTS Play-Fi 連線能力和飛利浦音效應用程式，可讓您透過家用 Wi-Fi 網路進行所有操作。

Download Play-Fi for Android
Download Play-Fi for iOS

拆封。連接。享受音樂。

 

將飛利浦大型顯示器連結至喇叭。將喇叭互相連結。甚至可以透過連接至行動裝置的有線耳機，聆聽大型顯示器的精彩內容。 

 

大型顯示器音效串流至 Soundbar、喇叭

串流大型顯示器音效 

在大型顯示器上串流音樂

串流音樂 

大型顯示器音效串流至耳機

將大型顯示器音效串流至耳機 

我們最頂級的無線家庭系統產品 

打造完美的家庭音響配置 

飛利浦 Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Soundbar
開創激動人心的時時刻刻

豐富大型顯示器音效
飛利浦無線喇叭

可攜式音響
行動間享受音樂及廣播 

行動生活

