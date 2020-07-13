搜尋關鍵字

飛利浦 Soundbar

開創激動人心的時時刻刻

尋找合適的 Soundbar

我們的最愛

飛利浦 Soundbar Dolby Atmos

配備 Dolby Atmos 的 Soundbar


劇院影音體驗 
 

飛利浦 Soundbar 能在您觀賞的任何內容中增強戲劇張力。配備 Dolby Atmos 的機型能營造立體環繞音效，並在您的頭頂和周遭流動。無論是飛越頭頂的太空船，還是音樂會的人群，您都能真正身歷其境。 

體驗劇院饗宴
飛利浦大型顯示器 Soundbar

適用於任何室內空間的 Soundbar 


俐落線條。纖薄機身。
 

我們的 Soundbar 不只能帶給您更豐富的音效，所有機型還具備俐落線條和低調輪廓，擺設起來絲毫不引人注目，許多機型甚至能掛在牆上。我們的無線重低音喇叭能加深低音，而外型設計也相當輕巧，因此同樣能搭配任何房間。

查看 Soundbar
配備 HDMI 的飛利浦無線 Soundbar

隨時輕鬆操控


為您喜愛的娛樂饗宴提供更好的音效 

您幾乎可以將任何音源連接至飛利浦 Soundbar。可連接藍光及 DVD 播放機、遊戲主機及其他裝置。音訊輸入孔與藍牙功能可讓您串流音樂。配備 HDMI 輸出孔 (ARC) 的機型則可讓您使用大型顯示器遙控器操控 Soundbar。 

享受更豐富的音效

飛利浦 Soundbar。人見人愛的產品

深入瞭解飛利浦音訊

飛利浦 Hi-Fi 音響、Boombox、收音機鬧鐘

家庭音響
自己的家。自己的音效。 

撼動聽覺感受
飛利浦無線、降噪、覆耳式、耳罩式、耳塞式、耳塞式耳機、兒童專用耳機

耳機
創聆聽音樂無距離

探索耳機產品
飛利浦可攜式藍牙揚聲器、無線揚聲器、可攜式收音機

可攜式音響
行動間享受音樂及廣播 

行動生活

