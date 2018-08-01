飛利浦GoPure車用除菌空氣清淨機可有效去除汽車內的過敏原，空氣中的细菌，灰塵，香煙煙雾，塑膠料排出的化學物質，廢氣和其他有毒污染物。飛利浦GoPure車用除菌空氣清淨機更有自動化功能及時尚高端的外型設計，能快速清除車内空氣中的有害微粒，令您和您的家人每一次都可以於車內呼吸清新健康的空氣。
- Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
- Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
- The choice of all leading car manufacturers
