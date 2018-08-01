搜尋關鍵字

車用除菌空氣清淨機

享受清新健康的車内空氣

飛利浦GoPure車用除菌空氣清淨機可有效去除汽車內的過敏原，空氣中的细菌，灰塵，香煙煙雾，塑膠料排出的化學物質，廢氣和其他有毒污染物。飛利浦GoPure車用除菌空氣清淨機更有自動化功能及時尚高端的外型設計，能快速清除車内空氣中的有害微粒，令您和您的家人每一次都可以於車內呼吸清新健康的空氣。

  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
享受清新健康的
車内空氣

 

飛利浦GoPure
車用除菌空氣清淨機
GoPure
車內污染問題往往無聲無息。許多人都以為，只要在車內就可以不受外界的污染所影響，但大部分的空氣調節系統對於清除有害污染物或塵蟎 幾乎沒有任何效果。 

飛利浦開發的獨有的三级過濾技術 

 

飛利浦GoPure車用除菌空氣清淨機採用了功能强大、高效而且快速的三層空氣過濾系統。 獨有的空氣過濾系統SelectFilter Plus通过3 個階段清除污染物和減少異味，其HEPA和HESA層網更能夠去除多達125種有害污染物和廢氣。 通過Airmid Healthgroup認証，SelectFilter Plus的技術更能去除多達90％的空氣中花粉過敏原。

產品比較

型號

 

GoPure 7101

gopure_7101
了解更多及購買

GoPure Slimline 230

SlimLine230
了解更多及購買

GoPure Compact 100 Airmax

Compact 100 Airmax
了解更多及購買

主要功能

有害微小顆粒過濾
有毒氣體化學物質過濾
潔淨空氣時間(分鐘)

 

 

 
 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 
 
簡易操作
過濾網更換指示燈
空氣質量指示燈
自然健康香氛
手機 APP 操控
預先清潔
 
 
 
 
phone_icon
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

