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A modern living room with a Philips TV featuring FC Barcelona
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Philips Display

親身體驗差異之處

為您量身打造的大型顯示器
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    • Philips OLED 4K UHD Android TV

      飛利浦 OLED

      極真畫境，沉浸無界，每一幕都美到令人屏息

       

      極致細膩的 OLED 真實色彩，搭配夢幻般的 Ambilight 流光溢彩，徹底顛覆你的觀影體驗。選擇飛利浦 OLED ，不只是看見畫面，更是沉醉於每個動人時刻。

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    • Philips MiniLED 4K UHD Android TV

      飛利浦 MiniLED

      呈現無比細緻的視覺饗宴

       

      為你打造居家視聽的華麗焦點，使的每個畫面都栩栩如生，讓你沉浸於戲劇張力之中， 感受前所未有的震撼魅力。

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    • Philips OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV

      飛利浦 OLED

      極真畫境，沉浸無界，每一幕都美到令人屏息

       

      飛利浦 QLED 搭載 Quantum Dot 量子點技術， 帶來令人驚艷的亮度、鮮明色彩與極致對比，讓每個畫面都清晰而深邃，生動得彷彿觸手可及，並搭載多項先進功能，為你重新定義何謂極致觀影體驗。

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      飛利浦熱銷推薦

      檢視所有 Ambilight 產品
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      Googel TV
      gtv logo

      全家喜愛的娛樂，Google 一起守護
      不必再在各種 APP 之間來回切換，Google TV 幫您把訂閱的電影、影集通通整合好，打開大型顯示器，馬上就能和家人一起享受熟悉又喜歡的內容時光。

       

       

      *需連接網路，部分內容需付費訂閱。

      Philips TV

      情境光效開啟全新視覺饗宴

      光影延伸隨畫面律動，體驗身歷其境的沉浸感動

      點我瞭解Ambilight

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      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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