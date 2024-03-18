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認識 Sonicare 最創新的電動牙刷

藍牙圖標

Sonicare 9900 Prestige

我們的頂尖之作
。SenseIQ
為您量身打造的
卓越護理

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藍牙圖標

DiamondClean Smart

Diamond Clean。
更聰明。

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飛利浦DiamondClean Smart電動牙刷
藍牙圖標

Sonicare 9900 Prestige

我們的頂尖之作。
SenseIQ 
為您
量身打造的
卓越 護理

進一步瞭解
藍牙圖標

DiamondClean Smart

Diamond Clean。
更聰明。

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智能鑽石牙刷

智能鑽石牙刷

 

實現專業級清潔效果的先進牙刷

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智能鑽石牙刷


實現專業級清潔效果的先進牙刷

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智能護齦牙刷

智能護齦牙刷


溫和清潔超級有效

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智能護齦牙刷


溫和清潔超級有效

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日常清潔牙刷​

日常清潔牙刷​


有效清除牙菌斑，優異效果更勝手動牙刷

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日常清潔牙刷​


有效清除牙菌斑，優異效果更勝手動牙刷

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兒童牙刷

兒童牙刷​


互動式樂趣，帶來更好的溫和清潔效果

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兒童牙刷​


互動式樂趣，帶來更好的溫和清潔效果

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探索全部

Sonicare 永遠是最合適的選擇

Sonicare 永遠是最合適的選擇

Sonicare電動牙刷永遠是最合適的選擇
Sonicare 音波流體潔力​

音波震動技術

Sonicare
音波流體潔力


飛利浦 Sonicare 優異的音波流體潔力能產生震動 驅動水流深入齒縫和牙齦線​，同時音波震動刷動作用可溫和且有效地清除牙菌斑，改善牙齦健康。

Sonicare 音波流體潔力​


飛利浦 Sonicare 優異的音波流體潔力能產生震動 驅動水流深入齒縫和牙齦線​，同時音波震動刷動作用可溫和且有效地清除牙菌斑，改善牙齦健康。

音波震動技術

音波震動技術

臨床證明有效


所有 Sonicare 牙刷和刷頭都經過臨床測試，以確保能持續提供最有效、最溫和的清潔效果。

臨床證明有效


所有 Sonicare 牙刷和刷頭都經過臨床測試，以確保能持續提供最有效、最溫和的清潔效果。

Philips智慧型電動牙刷輕鬆實現深層清潔效果

音波震動技術

輕鬆實現深層清潔效果


Sonicare 智慧型牙刷每分鐘震動次數最多達62,000次，讓您在短短兩分鐘內就能獲得相當於一整個月手動刷牙的效果。

輕鬆實現深層清潔效果


Sonicare 智慧型牙刷每分鐘震動次數最多達62,000次，讓您在短短兩分鐘內就能獲得相當於一整個月手動刷牙的效果。

牙刷刷頭

自訂
刷牙體驗

探索所有牙刷刷頭

牙刷刷頭

自訂刷牙體驗

飛利浦牙刷刷頭推薦
探索所有牙刷刷頭

探索更多相關的口腔衛生解決方案

兒童牙刷

兒童牙刷


兒童牙刷​ 電動牙刷與互動式應用程式讓孩子們享受刷牙時光。98% 的父母表示，Sonicare 可延長孩子的刷牙時間，效果也更顯著，快加入他們的行列。
 

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Philips One 電池式牙刷

Philips One 電池式牙刷

 

全新 Philips One 電動牙刷提升清潔效果，讓您擁有更明亮、更潔白的笑容。無論在家或出門在外都能使用。俐落輕巧的設計絕對是最適合您的完美牙刷，您要做的只是挑自己喜歡的顏色！

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取得
Sonicare 牙刷支援

取得 Sonicare 牙刷支援

philips 電動牙刷 維修

取得產品協助

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