The Philips Evnia gives you elite gaming flexibility — switch between 4K UHD at 160Hz for immersive, crystal-clear detail, or FHD at 320Hz for esports-level responsiveness. Fast IPS, HDR, and low input lag deliver every frame with precision.
Switch Gears, Not Screens.
Dominate with 320Hz speed or dazzle in 4K at 160Hz—whatever your game demands, this monitor flexes with you. Dual Mode puts you in control, letting you choose the perfect balance of resolution and refresh rate: go FHD at 320Hz for ultra-fast shooters, or switch to 4K UHD at 160Hz for rich, immersive visuals. Built for gamers who do it all!
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
