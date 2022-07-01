搜尋關鍵字

飛利浦可攜式顯示器

飛利浦可攜式顯示器

效能高、適用性強、方便隨攜

探索可攜式顯示器
    • Portable monitors - product 16B1P3300/96

      Business Monitor

      16B1P3300_96

      效能高、適用性強、方便隨攜

      這款全新的輕量可攜式飛利浦顯示器，是日常生產力的好幫手。透過一條 USB-C 纜線觀看影片和供電，便於分享和簡報，也能執行雙螢幕生產力，提升行動工作站的效能。

      深入探索

      可攜式顯示器讓您隨時隨地都能輕鬆工作

      飛利浦可攜式顯示器

      多種使用情境

      • 商務會議

        商務會議

        在向客戶或合作夥伴進行簡報時，飛利浦可攜式顯示器讓您多一個螢幕，看得更清楚，溝通更順暢。

      • 在外行動

        在外行動

        使用者隨時隨地都能在飛利浦可攜式顯示器上舒適地工作，善用通勤時間。反向 USB 雙層編織纜線可輕鬆連接，甚至能同時為使用中的顯示器充電。

      • 行動遊戲

        行動遊戲

        飛利浦可攜式顯示器可強化您在行動遊戲的競爭力和反應能力。飛利浦可攜式顯示器多一個螢幕，因而能拓展視野和提高精準度，幫您場場比賽都勝出。

      • 家用 / 休閒

        家用 / 休閒

        飛利浦可攜式顯示器讓您盡情享受每個片刻，充分體驗休閒時光。放輕鬆好好享受，輕輕鬆鬆為您的嗜好、熱情和娛樂提供更多空間。

      特色功能

      多樣化連線能力

      多樣化連線能力

       

      無論是筆電、手機或螢幕，飛利浦可攜式顯示器提供最多樣化的連接方式，帶來真正的隨插即用體驗。配備一條 USB-C 纜線，不只能簡化連線方式，還可連接任何裝置，即使人在外面也能立即進行簡報、工作或執行雙螢幕工作站。

      雙螢幕生產力

      雙螢幕生產力

       

      擁有更多螢幕空間，使用者就更能進行多工作業。飛利浦可攜式顯示器讓使用者在多個視窗上輕鬆工作，不需切換視窗，進而達到雙倍生產力與擴充視野的效果。

      多角度底座

      多角度底座

       

      傾斜底座可從 0 度彎曲至 90 度，並具有靈活應變的彈性，讓您能視需要在任何地點舒適地完成工作。

