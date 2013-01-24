主頁
Sticky pot-roast beets

份量 4 persons, 準備時間: 15 minutes, 料理時間 65 minutes
慢燉鍋
蔬菜
無堅果
素食主義者
配菜
無乳糖牛奶
30-60 分鐘
不含乳製品
水果
無麩質飲食

食材

  • 1 kilogram small beetroots (a mixture of colours if available)
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 5 sprigs of fresh thyme
  • 2 fresh bay leaves
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 small orange
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

做法

  • Start by preparing the beetroots. Scrub them clean, leaving a small bit of the stalk attached if they have them. Cut them into quarters and place in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper, add the thyme and bay, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and toss to coat.
  • Make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in theHomeCooker pan, then set the temperature to 250°C. Once the pan has heated up, add the beetroots, put the lid on and set the timer for 30 minutes.
  • When the time’s up, finely grate in the orange zest and add a good squeeze of juice and the balsamic. Set the timer for a further 30 minutes, so the beets get lovely and sticky. Spoon onto a serving plate and tuck in. Perfect with roast meats and fish.
Sticky pot-roast beets

