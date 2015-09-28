有了飛利浦 Sonicare For Kids 牙刷與應用程式，孩童能自行探索如何正確刷牙。應用程式透過藍牙與孩子的音波牙刷進行同步，藉以顯示正確的刷牙技巧，並追蹤刷牙的表現。孩子能看到他們刷得如何，表現優良還能獲得豐富獎勵。寓教於樂，效果顯著，98% 的父母在調查中表示，如此可輕鬆延長孩子的刷牙時間，效果也更顯著。透過充滿樂趣的方式，協助孩子培養終身受用又健康的口腔保健習慣。
成功做完刷牙課程就有豐富獎勵
我們的飛利浦 Sonicare For Kids 牙刷與應用程式，讓刷牙充滿全新樂趣。應用程式的主角是最愛牙齒乾乾淨淨的可愛牙寶。孩子們在照顧牙寶的過程中，應用程式的刷牙教練會協助孩子改善刷牙方式，並加長刷牙時間。只要孩子好好刷牙，牙寶就會更開心，而每當孩童完成刷牙課程後，還能獲得獎勵。孩子們可以解鎖配件，讓自己的牙寶打扮得與眾不同，也可以幫喜愛健康飲食的牙寶贏得食物。父母也可以選擇不同獎勵自行替換。
不用應用程式也能記錄刷牙時間
不用應用程式也能記錄刷牙時間
技術規格
Product Update
Support Period
Philips will provide the necessary security updates through December 31, 2026.
功率
電壓
110-220 V
技術規格
電池
Rechargeable
耗電量
Standby without display <0.5 W
電池類型
Lithium ION
設計與外型
色彩
Aqua
客戶服務
保固
2-year limited warranty
相容性
與 Android 相容
Android phones
Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
與 iOS 相容
iPhone 4S or higher
iPad 3rd Gen or higher
with iOS7 operational system
使用簡單
刷頭設計
Easy click-on brush heads
握把
Rubber grip for easy handling
Slim ergonomic design
電量指示燈
Light shows battery status
內附配件
握把
1 個 Sonicare for Kids 兒童成長系列藍牙握把
貼紙
8 customization stickers
2 Bonus stickers
刷頭
1 Sonicare for Kids standard
1 Sonicare for Kids compact
充電器
1
清潔效能
對健康有益
For healthy oral care habits
效能
75% more effective*
計時器
KidTimer and Quadpacer
速度
Up to 62000 brush movement/min
模式
電源模式
2
Software Support
Software updates
Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.
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