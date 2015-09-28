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  • 互動式音波力量，讓刷牙更有趣也更有效率 互動式音波力量，讓刷牙更有趣也更有效率 互動式音波力量，讓刷牙更有趣也更有效率

    Philips Sonicare For Kids 音波震動電動牙刷

    HX6322/04

    互動式音波力量，讓刷牙更有趣也更有效率

    讓孩童一邊學習刷牙一邊養成良好習慣。具備藍牙功能的飛利浦 Sonicare For Kids 牙刷可與有趣的應用程式互動，協助孩童改善刷牙方式，並加長刷牙時間。孩童可以有趣的方式學習終身受用的技巧。

    查看所有優點
    建議零售價格: NT$2,690.00

    Philips Sonicare For Kids 音波震動電動牙刷

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    See all 兒童專用 Sonicare

    互動式音波力量，讓刷牙更有趣也更有效率

    開心培養終身受用的健康習慣

    • 內建 Bluetooth®
    • 教學應用程式
    • 2 支刷頭
    • 2 種模式
    互動式應用程式讓孩子樂於刷牙

    互動式應用程式讓孩子樂於刷牙

    互動式樂趣與飛利浦 Sonicare 技術

    98% 的人表示這項產品能輕鬆延長孩子的刷牙時間，效果也更顯著*

    98% 的人表示這項產品能輕鬆延長孩子的刷牙時間，效果也更顯著*

    有了飛利浦 Sonicare For Kids 牙刷與應用程式，孩童能自行探索如何正確刷牙。應用程式透過藍牙與孩子的音波牙刷進行同步，藉以顯示正確的刷牙技巧，並追蹤刷牙的表現。孩子能看到他們刷得如何，表現優良還能獲得豐富獎勵。寓教於樂，效果顯著，98% 的父母在調查中表示，如此可輕鬆延長孩子的刷牙時間，效果也更顯著。透過充滿樂趣的方式，協助孩子培養終身受用又健康的口腔保健習慣。

    成功做完刷牙課程就有豐富獎勵

    成功做完刷牙課程就有豐富獎勵

    我們的飛利浦 Sonicare For Kids 牙刷與應用程式，讓刷牙充滿全新樂趣。應用程式的主角是最愛牙齒乾乾淨淨的可愛牙寶。孩子們在照顧牙寶的過程中，應用程式的刷牙教練會協助孩子改善刷牙方式，並加長刷牙時間。只要孩子好好刷牙，牙寶就會更開心，而每當孩童完成刷牙課程後，還能獲得獎勵。孩子們可以解鎖配件，讓自己的牙寶打扮得與眾不同，也可以幫喜愛健康飲食的牙寶贏得食物。父母也可以選擇不同獎勵自行替換。

    不用應用程式也能記錄刷牙時間

    不用應用程式也能記錄刷牙時間

    不用應用程式也能記錄刷牙時間

    技術規格

    • Product Update

      Support Period
      Philips will provide the necessary security updates through December 31, 2026.

    • 功率

      電壓
      110-220 V

    • 技術規格

      電池
      Rechargeable
      耗電量
      Standby without display <0.5 W
      電池類型
      Lithium ION

    • 設計與外型

      色彩
      Aqua

    • 客戶服務

      保固
      2-year limited warranty

    • 相容性

      與 Android 相容
      • Android phones
      • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
      與 iOS 相容
      • iPhone 4S or higher
      • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
      • with iOS7 operational system

    • 使用簡單

      刷頭設計
      Easy click-on brush heads
      握把
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      • Slim ergonomic design
      電量指示燈
      Light shows battery status

    • 內附配件

      握把
      1 個 Sonicare for Kids 兒童成長系列藍牙握把
      貼紙
      • 8 customization stickers
      • 2 Bonus stickers
      刷頭
      • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
      • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
      充電器
      1

    • 清潔效能

      對健康有益
      For healthy oral care habits
      效能
      75% more effective*
      計時器
      KidTimer and Quadpacer
      速度
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min

    • 模式

      電源模式
      2

    • Software Support

      Software updates
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    內容物

    包裝相片

    箱內其他物品

    • Sonicare for Kids 握把
    • Sonicare for Kids 刷頭
    • 標準充電器
    • 牙寶貼紙
    Badge-D2C

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