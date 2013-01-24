主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

1
飛利浦

Cherry Clafoutis

份量 4 persons, 準備時間: 15 minutes, 料理時間 25 minutes
酒精
無堅果
素食主義者
甜點
30-60 分鐘
氣炸鍋
麵粉
水果

食材

  • 200 g fresh cherries or 1 jar of cherries, well-drained
  • 2-3 tablespoons crème de cassis or vodka
  • 50 g flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 125 ml sour cream
  • 10 g butter
  • Powdered sugar
  • Small, low cake pan, 15 cm diameter

做法

  • Pit the cherries and mix them in a bowl with the kirsch or crème de cassis.
  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C.
  • In another bowl, mix the flour with the sugar, a pinch of salt, the egg and the sour cream until the dough is smooth and thick. Add a drop or two of water, if necessary.
  • Spoon the batter into the buttered cake pan. Place the cherries evenly over the top of the batter and place the remaining butter in small chunks evenly on top.
  • Put the cake pan in the fryer basket and slide the basket into the airfryer. Set the timer to 25 minutes. Bake the clafoutis until it is golden brown and done.
  • Immediately after baking, dust the clafoutis with plenty of powdered sugar. Serve the clafoutis lukewarm in slices.
Cherry Clafoutis

Related Recipes

查看所有的食譜

Related Products

  • Avance Collection 健康氣炸鍋 XL
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection 健康氣炸鍋 XL

    View product