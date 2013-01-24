主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

1
飛利浦

Crispy Curry Potato Cubes with Coriander Salsa

Side dish – 4 portions

份量 4 persons, 準備時間: 10 minutes, 料理時間 15 minutes
無堅果
主餐
30-60 分鐘
馬鈴薯
氣炸鍋
不含乳製品
水果
無麩質飲食

食材

  • 750 g waxy potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon mild curry powder
  • 1 small ripe mango, in slices (fresh or canned)
  • 15 g fresh coriander, finely chopped
  • Juice and grated peel of 1/2 lime
  • Freshly ground black pepper

做法

  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Peel the potatoes and cut them into 2 cm thick cubes. Soak the cubes in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and then pat them dry with kitchen paper.
  • Mix the curry powder and the oil in a bowl and coat the potato cubes in this mixture. Transfer the potato cubes to the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer.
  • Set the timer to 15-18 minutes and fry the cubes until they are golden brown and done. Turn them every now and again.
  • In the meantime, puree the mango with the coriander, lime peel, and lime juice in a blender and add salt and pepper to taste.Serve the potato cubes with the salsa. Delicious with roasted chicken or steamed fish.
Crispy Curry Potato Cubes with Coriander Salsa

Related Recipes

查看所有的食譜

Related Products

  • Avance Collection 健康氣炸鍋 XL
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection 健康氣炸鍋 XL

    View product