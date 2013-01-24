主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

1
飛利浦

Fried Potato Slices with Garlic

Side dish – 4 portions

份量 4 persons, 準備時間: 10 minutes, 料理時間 20 minutes
0-30 分鐘
蔬菜
無堅果
素食主義者
無乳糖牛奶
主餐
馬鈴薯
氣炸鍋
不含乳製品
無麩質飲食

食材

  • 750 g waxy potatoes
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
  • Sea salt

做法

  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Peel the potatoes and slice them into thin discs. Soak them in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and pat the tops of the slices dry with kitchen paper.
  • Mix the garlic, thyme and olive oil in a bowl and coat the potatoes in this mixture.
  • Transfer the potato slices to the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 20 minutes and fry the potatoes until they are golden brown and done.
  • Put the fried potato slices on a warm platter and sprinkle with salt. Delicious with lamb chops or cutlets.
Fried Potato Slices with Garlic

Related Recipes

查看所有的食譜

Related Products

  • Avance Collection 健康氣炸鍋 XL
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection 健康氣炸鍋 XL

    View product