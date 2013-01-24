主頁
Meat Loaf
Main course – 4 portions
份量
4 persons,
準備時間:
10 minutes,
料理時間
25 minutes
蔬菜
無堅果
主餐
30-60 分鐘
氣炸鍋
不含乳製品
肉
食材
400 g (lean) ground beef
1 egg, lightly beaten
3 tablespoons bread crumbs
50 g salami or chorizo sausage, finely chopped
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon (fresh) thyme
Freshly ground pepper
2 mushrooms, thick slices
做法
Preheat the AirFryer to 200°C.
Mix the ground meat in a bowl with the egg, bread crumbs, salami, onion, thyme, 1 teaspoon salt and a generous amount of pepper. Knead and mix thoroughly.
Transfer the ground meat to the pan or dish and smoothen the top. Press in the mushrooms and coat the top with olive oil.
Place the pan or dish in the basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 25 minutes and roast the meat loaf until nicely brown and done.
Leave the meat loaf to stand for at least 10 minutes before serving. Then cut the loaf into wedges. Tasty with fried potatoes and a salad.
