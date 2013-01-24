主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

1
飛利浦

Pizza with Salami and Mushrooms

份量 1 persons, 準備時間: 15 minutes, 料理時間 12 minutes
0-30 分鐘
蔬菜
無堅果
主餐
起士
氣炸鍋
麵粉

食材

  • 100 g flour
  • 1 teaspoon instant yeast
  • ½ tablespoon olive oil
  • 50 ml tomato sauce
  • ½ ball of mozzarella, sliced thinly
  • 50 g salami, in strips
  • 2-3 mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated
  • Handful of arugula
  • Small pizza pan, 15 cm diameter, buttered

做法

  • Mix the flour with the yeast, a pinch of salt, olive oil and 60-75 ml water into a smooth dough ball. Knead this dough ball until it becomes flexible and elastic.
  • Preheat the airfryer to 200°C.
  • On a floured work surface, roll out the dough to an 18 cm round and put this dough round in the pizza pan. Fold the excess edge of the dough inward to form a crust.
  • Evenly spread the tomato sauce over the dough and place the mozzarella slices on top. Distribute the salami and mushrooms over the cheese. Sprinkle the pizza with oregano, pepper and Parmesan cheese.
  • Place the pizza pan in the fryer basket and slide the basket into the airfryer. Set the timer to 12 minutes and bake the pizza until golden brown.
  • TIP: Your pizza will be ready faster if you use ready-to-use pizza dough.
Pizza with Salami and Mushrooms

Related Recipes

查看所有的食譜

Related Products

  • Avance Collection 健康氣炸鍋 XL
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection 健康氣炸鍋 XL

    View product