Saltimbocca - Veal Rolls with Sage

份量 4 persons, 準備時間: 15 minutes, 料理時間 15 minutes
0-30 分鐘
酒精
無堅果
主餐
氣炸鍋
不含乳製品

食材

  • 400 ml meat stock
  • 200 ml dry white wine
  • 4 veal cutlets
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 8 fresh sage leaves
  • 4 slices cured ham
  • 25 g butter

做法

  • Preheat the airfryer to 200°C. Boil the meat stock and the wine in a wide pan on medium heat until it has reduced to one-third of the original amount.
  • Sprinkle salt and pepper on the cutlets and cover them with the sage leaves. Firmly roll the cutlets and wrap a slice of ham around each cutlet.
  • Thinly brush the entire cutlets with butter and place them in the basket. Slide the basket into the airfryer and set the timer to 10 minutes. Roast the veal rolls until nicely brown.
  • Lower the temperature to 150°C and set the timer to 5 minutes. Roast the rolls until done. Mix the remainder of the butter with the reduced stock and season the gravy with salt and pepper.
  • Thinly slice the veal rolls and serve them with the gravy. Tasty with tagliatelle and green beans.
