Small Jacket Potatoes with Rosemary

份量 4 persons, 準備時間: 5 minutes, 料理時間 24 minutes
無堅果
素食主義者
無乳糖牛奶
主餐
30-60 分鐘
馬鈴薯
氣炸鍋
不含乳製品
無麩質飲食

食材

  • 500 g small new potatoes, unpeeled
  • ½ tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced
  • Coarse sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

做法

  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C. Scrub the small new potatoes clean under running water and pat them thoroughly dry with kitchen paper.
  • In a bowl coat the small new potatoes with olive oil, rosemary and garlic and transfer them to the fryer basket.
  • Slide the basket into the airfryer and set the timer to 24 minutes to fry the small potatoes crispy and done. Place the fried small potatoes in a serving dish and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  • Serve the potatoes with grilled meat or fish.
  • Tip: Slice the potatoes into blocks and soak them in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and then pat them dry with kitchen paper.
