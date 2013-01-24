主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

1
飛利浦

Spicy Drumsticks with Barbecue Marinade

Main course – 4 portions

份量 4 persons, 準備時間: 25 minutes, 料理時間 20 minutes
0-30 分鐘
無堅果
無乳糖牛奶
主餐
氣炸鍋
不含乳製品
雞肉

食材

  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • ½ tablespoon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 drumsticks

做法

  • Preheat the AirFryer to 200°C.
  • Mix the garlic with the mustard, brown sugar, chili powder, a pinch of salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Mix with the oil.
  • Rub the drumsticks completely with the marinade and leave to marinate for 20 minutes.
  • Put the drumsticks in the basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 10 minutes. Roast the drumsticks until brown.
  • Then lower the temperature to 150°C and roast the drumsticks for another 10 minutes until done.
  • Serve the drumsticks with corn salad and French bread.
Spicy Drumsticks with Barbecue Marinade

Related Recipe

查看所有的食譜

Related products

  • Avance Collection 健康氣炸鍋 XL
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection 健康氣炸鍋 XL

    View product