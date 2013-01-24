主頁
Spicy Rolled Meat

份量 4 persons, 準備時間: 15 minutes, 料理時間 40 minutes
蔬菜
無堅果
無乳糖牛奶
主餐
30-60 分鐘
氣炸鍋
不含乳製品
無麩質飲食

食材

  • 1 pork fricandeau or turkey breast fillet - 500 g
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons flat-leafed parsley, finely chopped
  • String for rolled meat

做法

  • Place the meat on a cutting board with the short side towards you and slit it horizontally along the full length about a 1/3 of the way from the top stopping 2 cm from the edge. Fold this part open and slit it again from this side and open it. You now have a long piece of meat.
  • Mix the garlic in a bowl with the chili powder, cinnamon, cumin, pepper and 1 teaspoon salt. Add the olive oil. Spoon 1 tablespoon of this mixture in another small bowl. Mix the onion and parsley in the mixture in the big bowl.
  • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C.
  • Coat the meat with the onion mixture. Roll the meat firmly, start at the short side. Tie the string around the meat at 3 cm intervals. Rub the outside of the rolled meat with the herb mixture.
