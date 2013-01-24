主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

1
飛利浦

Steak Tartare Burgers with Ham

份量 4 persons, 準備時間: 10 minutes, 料理時間 8 minutes
0-30 分鐘
蔬菜
無堅果
主餐
氣炸鍋
不含乳製品

食材

  • 400 g finely minced beef
  • 5 cm white of 1 leek, very finely chopped
  • 50 g ham, in fine strips
  • 3 tablespoons bread crumbs
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Nutmeg

做法

  • Preheat the airfryer to 200°C. Mix the minced beef with the leek, ham, bread crumbs, some salt and pepper, and nutmeg. Knead thoroughly to obtain a homogenous mixture.
  • Divide the minced beef into four portions and form smooth burgers with wet hands.
  • Put the burgers in the basket and slide it into the airfryer. Set the timer to 8 minutes and fry the burgers until nicely brown. Inside they may still be pink.
  • Serve the steak tartare burgers with boiled potatoes and cauliflower or broccoli.
Steak Tartare Burgers with Ham

Related Recipe

查看所有的食譜

Related products

  • Avance Collection 健康氣炸鍋 XL
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection 健康氣炸鍋 XL

    View product