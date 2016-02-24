Turkish bread with chicken filling | Philips

The thigh fillet of the chicken is more tender and tastier than chicken breast. This dish is very tasty for lunch, but can also be eaten as an evening meal. The sauce is low in fat using low-fat Turkish yogurt instead of mayonnaise. Experiment and try making this bread with lamb for an equally good result.
食材
- For the stuffed bread:
- 1 Turkish bread
- 500 g chicken thigh fillet, in strips
- 100 g black olives
- 200 g tomatoes
- 2 red onions
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Pinch of chili powder
- 75 g rocket leaves
- For the sauce:
- 250 g Turkish yogurt 0% fat
- 3 garlic cloves
- 15 g parsley, chopped
做法
- Cut the chicken into neat thin strips. Make a marinade from 2 tablespoons of olive oil, chili powder, smoked paprika powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Put the meat into the marinade, stir and leave for 1 hour.
- Crush the garlic and cut it very finely together with the parsley. Mix with the yogurt and cover with plastic wrap. Leave this for 1 hour, so that the flavors can develop properly.
- Heat the Airfryer to 200 degrees. Place the chicken in the Airfryer and cook for 10 minutes. Shake a few times. Meanwhile, cut the tomatoes into slices and the red onion into rings.
- Cut the Turkish bread into four and fill it with the chicken, sliced tomato and onion and of course the delicious garlic sauce. Garnish with rocket.