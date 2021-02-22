Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 Sonicare頂級尊榮AI智能音波電動牙刷
更乾淨、更潔白、更健康的牙齒，宛如天天微洗牙
Sonicare 9900 Prestige 頂級尊榮AI智能音波電動牙刷，全面升級以 AI 智慧為核心，結合 3 大創新技術：「AI Sense IQ 智能偵測技術」可即時調整潔牙力道；「 All-in-one 全效合一刷頭」一次滿足清潔、護齦、亮白需求；「全新 AI 智能隨身 APP」提供個別化潔牙分析與指導，滿足各種口腔護理需求。與手動牙刷相比可達到20倍有效清除牙菌斑、15倍更健康的牙齦、2天有感亮白*的優越潔牙效果！
同時結合「音波流體潔力技術」，每分鐘音波震動62,000次，搭配刷毛左右擺動，溫和不刺激，達到天天微洗牙效果。
查看所有優點
建議零售價格: NT$13,990.00
若您符合醫療裝置免稅的資格，此產品可提出申請。稅額會自上方顯示的價格扣除。請在購物籃中查看完整詳細資料。
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 Sonicare頂級尊榮AI智能音波電動牙刷
更乾淨、更潔白、更健康的牙齒，宛如天天微洗牙 全球牙醫第一推薦音波電動牙刷品牌* AI Sense IQ 智能偵測技術 All-in-one 全效合一刷頭 AI 智能隨身 APP 靜夜藍、香檳金、玫瑰金 5 種模式，3 種強度 Sonicare 流體潔牙作用力
飛利浦 Sonicare 牙刷每分鐘刷毛震動 62,000 次，溫和有效地清潔、照顧牙齒與牙齦。Sonicare 流體潔牙作用力讓刷毛深入齒間和牙齦曲線進行清潔。
壓力感測器有助保護您的牙齦
Sonicare 電動牙刷機座配有環狀指示燈，在您刷牙力道過大時會提醒您。提示燈亮起時，放輕刷牙力道，保護您的牙齦。
選擇最適合您的清潔方式
共 15 種刷牙設定，讓您提升口腔保健體驗。無論需要深層清潔或是重點加強，這支電動牙刷都能辦到。有五種模式可選擇：清潔、亮白+、牙齦保健、深層清潔、敏感模式，且能調整三種強度等級，提供個人化潔牙體驗。只要打開應用程式，依您的偏好選擇，就能交給電動牙刷為您代勞。
刷牙無顧忌，交給刷頭更換提醒來通知您
您知道刷頭在使用三個月後，效果會降低嗎？牙科專家建議，需定期更換刷頭。因此飛利浦 Sonicare 牙刷內建刷頭更換提醒，追蹤您刷牙的頻率與力道，並適時提醒您需更換新刷頭。
顯示全部功能 顯示較少功能 技術規格
強度
高
To boost your clean 中
For an everyday clean 低
For sensitive teeth and gums
功率
電源供應器
100-240 V
技術規格
電池
Rechargeable 電池續航力 (從電力充滿到沒電)
14 天 耗電量
Standby without display <0.06W 電池類型
Lithium ION
設計與外型
色彩
Pink
客戶服務
保固
2-year limited warranty 軟體支援
Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.
相容性
與 Android 相容
Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above 藍牙無線技術
Connected Sonicare app 與 iOS 相容
iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
使用簡單
電量指示燈
Illuminated icon indicates battery life 握把
Sleek and compact design 握把相容性
Easy click-on brush heads 計時器
BrushPacer and SmartTimer
內附配件
握把
1 DiamondClean Prestige 9900 刷頭
1 A3 All-in-One 旅行收藏盒
1 Prestige USB charging travel case 充電器
1 Charging base and stand
清潔效能
清除牙菌斑
效果高出 20 倍* Gum Health
Up to 15x healthier gums*** 亮白
Up to 100% more stain removal*** 速度
62,000 brush movements / min
模式
清潔
For an exceptional everyday clean 深層清潔
For an invigorating deep clean 敏感
For sensitive teeth and gums 牙齦健康
Gently massages your gums 亮白+
To help remove surface stains
智慧型感應器技術
壓力回饋 更換提醒
Lets you know when to replace your brush head SenseIQ
Automatically adjusts brushing based on pressure and motion
Sonicare 應用程式
追蹤與進度報告
Track your brushing habits and improvements over time with in-depth data and personalized insights. Real-time coaching with SenseIQ
Receive instant feedback on pressure, motion, and coverage to improve your brushing technique as you go. 個人化指導
Get customized brushing tips based on your brushing patterns and habits.
*出自飛利浦實驗室報告，與手動牙刷相比，實際效果因人而異。 *來自獨立市場研究公司，針對全球市場份額加總達72%的10個國家， 向1800多位牙科專業人士調查之結果。 **與手動牙刷相較，不到 2 天即可達成效果。 *** 根據每天以標準模式刷牙兩次，每次兩分鐘計算
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。