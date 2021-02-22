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  • 更乾淨、更潔白、更健康的牙齒，宛如天天微洗牙 更乾淨、更潔白、更健康的牙齒，宛如天天微洗牙 更乾淨、更潔白、更健康的牙齒，宛如天天微洗牙
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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 Sonicare頂級尊榮AI智能音波電動牙刷

    HX9996/13

    更乾淨、更潔白、更健康的牙齒，宛如天天微洗牙

    Sonicare 9900 Prestige 頂級尊榮AI智能音波電動牙刷，全面升級以 AI 智慧為核心，結合 3 大創新技術：「AI Sense IQ 智能偵測技術」可即時調整潔牙力道；「 All-in-one 全效合一刷頭」一次滿足清潔、護齦、亮白需求；「全新 AI 智能隨身 APP」提供個別化潔牙分析與指導，滿足各種口腔護理需求。與手動牙刷相比可達到20倍有效清除牙菌斑、15倍更健康的牙齦、2天有感亮白*的優越潔牙效果！ 同時結合「音波流體潔力技術」，每分鐘音波震動62,000次，搭配刷毛左右擺動，溫和不刺激，達到天天微洗牙效果。

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    建議零售價格: NT$13,990.00

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 Sonicare頂級尊榮AI智能音波電動牙刷

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    更乾淨、更潔白、更健康的牙齒，宛如天天微洗牙

    全球牙醫第一推薦音波電動牙刷品牌*

    • AI Sense IQ 智能偵測技術
    • All-in-one 全效合一刷頭
    • AI 智能隨身 APP
    • 靜夜藍、香檳金、玫瑰金
    • 5 種模式，3 種強度
    Sonicare 流體潔牙作用力

    Sonicare 流體潔牙作用力

    飛利浦 Sonicare 牙刷每分鐘刷毛震動 62,000 次，溫和有效地清潔、照顧牙齒與牙齦。Sonicare 流體潔牙作用力讓刷毛深入齒間和牙齦曲線進行清潔。

    壓力感測器有助保護您的牙齦

    壓力感測器有助保護您的牙齦

    Sonicare 電動牙刷機座配有環狀指示燈，在您刷牙力道過大時會提醒您。提示燈亮起時，放輕刷牙力道，保護您的牙齦。

    選擇最適合您的清潔方式

    選擇最適合您的清潔方式

    共 15 種刷牙設定，讓您提升口腔保健體驗。無論需要深層清潔或是重點加強，這支電動牙刷都能辦到。有五種模式可選擇：清潔、亮白+、牙齦保健、深層清潔、敏感模式，且能調整三種強度等級，提供個人化潔牙體驗。只要打開應用程式，依您的偏好選擇，就能交給電動牙刷為您代勞。

    刷牙無顧忌，交給刷頭更換提醒來通知您

    刷牙無顧忌，交給刷頭更換提醒來通知您

    您知道刷頭在使用三個月後，效果會降低嗎？牙科專家建議，需定期更換刷頭。因此飛利浦 Sonicare 牙刷內建刷頭更換提醒，追蹤您刷牙的頻率與力道，並適時提醒您需更換新刷頭。

    技術規格

    • 強度

      To boost your clean
      For an everyday clean
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • 功率

      電源供應器
      100-240 V

    • 技術規格

      電池
      Rechargeable
      電池續航力 (從電力充滿到沒電)
      14 天
      耗電量
      Standby without display <0.06W
      電池類型
      Lithium ION

    • 設計與外型

      色彩
      Pink

    • 客戶服務

      保固
      2-year limited warranty
      軟體支援
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    • 相容性

      與 Android 相容
      Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
      藍牙無線技術
      Connected Sonicare app
      與 iOS 相容
      iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

    • 使用簡單

      電量指示燈
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      握把
      Sleek and compact design
      握把相容性
      Easy click-on brush heads
      計時器
      BrushPacer and SmartTimer

    • 內附配件

      握把
      1 DiamondClean Prestige 9900
      刷頭
      1 A3 All-in-One
      旅行收藏盒
      1 Prestige USB charging travel case
      充電器
      1 Charging base and stand

    • 清潔效能

      清除牙菌斑
      效果高出 20 倍*
      Gum Health
      Up to 15x healthier gums***
      亮白
      Up to 100% more stain removal***
      速度
      62,000 brush movements / min

    • 模式

      清潔
      For an exceptional everyday clean
      深層清潔
      For an invigorating deep clean
      敏感
      For sensitive teeth and gums
      牙齦健康
      Gently massages your gums
      亮白+
      To help remove surface stains

    • 智慧型感應器技術

      壓力回饋
      • Ring lights up purple
      • Vibration and pulsing sound
      更換提醒
      Lets you know when to replace your brush head
      SenseIQ
      Automatically adjusts brushing based on pressure and motion

    • Sonicare 應用程式

      追蹤與進度報告
      Track your brushing habits and improvements over time with in-depth data and personalized insights.
      Real-time coaching with SenseIQ
      Receive instant feedback on pressure, motion, and coverage to improve your brushing technique as you go.
      個人化指導
      Get customized brushing tips based on your brushing patterns and habits.

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    最近檢視的產品

    • *出自飛利浦實驗室報告，與手動牙刷相比，實際效果因人而異。
    • *來自獨立市場研究公司，針對全球市場份額加總達72%的10個國家， 向1800多位牙科專業人士調查之結果。
    • **與手動牙刷相較，不到 2 天即可達成效果。
    • *** 根據每天以標準模式刷牙兩次，每次兩分鐘計算

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